In 1968 Simon & Schuster published Quotations From Chairman LBJ — in the form of Quotations From Chairman Mao (“The Little Red Book”). The cover depicted President Johnson in a Mao jacket. With thirty chapters on varying subjects, the book was “translated” (compiled) by Jack Shepherd and Christopher Wren. I still have my copy. It leads with this epigraph attributed to “Chairman Johnson”: “Don’t spit in the soup. We’ve all got to eat.”

It’s a shame that commercial publishers have lost their appetite for mocking Democratic presidents. They provide so much material deserving of mockery. President Biden gives us new material every day, much of it related to the sunset of his mind in the foggy ruins of time.

Twenty-four hours in Bidenworld gave us two entries that would vie for entry in the senility chapter of Quotations From Chairman Joe. First: “Biden says maimed American Hersh Goldberg-Polin is ‘here with us today’ at Rose Garden party — despite still being held by Hamas.” Stand up, Hersh!

BIDEN (slurring): "And here with us today is Hersh Goldberg-Polin…" He's actually an American-Israeli still being held hostage by Hamas. pic.twitter.com/bvFCRBcQEL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2024

Second: “Biden bizarrely suggests he was VP during pandemic in latest blunder.” (He meant “recession.”)