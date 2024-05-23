The Apple Didn’t Fall Far From the Tree

OK, I know Joe Biden is senile. But even so, the fact that he could utter these words beggars belief:

Biden: "I say to every young man thinking of getting married, marry into a family with five or more daughters … One of them will always love you" pic.twitter.com/d5CHYliC4j — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 21, 2024



Maybe poor Hunter never had a chance.