Posted on May 23, 2024 by Steven Hayward in The Daily Chart

The Daily Chart: What Patriarchy?

It is dogma among radical feminists and the identity politics brigades that America is in the oppressive grip of The Patriarchy. It would seem this is obsolete information (I know, facts have nothing to do with anything—”facts” are an oppressive white male construct, like “objectivity”). From our irrepressible pal Mark Perry:

Share
Tweet

Notice: All comments are subject to moderation. Our comments are intended to be a forum for civil discourse bearing on the subject under discussion. Commenters who stray beyond the bounds of civility or employ what we deem gratuitous vulgarity in a comment — including, but not limited to, “s***,” “f***,” “a*******,” or one of their many variants — will be banned without further notice in the sole discretion of the site moderator.

Responses