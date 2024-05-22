Posted on May 22, 2024 by Scott Johnson in Biden Administration, Education, Higher education

What about me?

Today Chairman Joe announced that he is canceling $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers. NBC’s Peter Alexander posed a good question to White House press secretary KJP at the White House press briefing. “What is the White House’s message to those Americans who did not attend college, for a variety of reasons perhaps, including perhaps they didn’t want to take all the debt that went with it…”

Why doesn’t Chairman Joe grant all similarly situated American $35,000 in debt relief? KJP of course has no answer: “Literally…”

And just one follow-up question.

See Steve Hayward’s adjacent post for another ring in this three-ring circus.

