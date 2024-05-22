What about me?

Today Chairman Joe announced that he is canceling $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers. NBC’s Peter Alexander posed a good question to White House press secretary KJP at the White House press briefing. “What is the White House’s message to those Americans who did not attend college, for a variety of reasons perhaps, including perhaps they didn’t want to take all the debt that went with it…”
REPORTER: What's the message to Americans who did not attend college or take on student loan debt?
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Too bad pic.twitter.com/XUpKCxiIPw
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2024
Why doesn’t Chairman Joe grant all similarly situated American $35,000 in debt relief? KJP of course has no answer: “Literally…”
Karine Jean-Pierre gets a difficult question about student loans.
"Why don't those individuals who didn't receive $35,000 in debt cancellation deserve a $35,000 check from other Americans for whatever means they would want to use it?"
Listen to her attempt a reply 😂 pic.twitter.com/7snGH5PhjY
— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 22, 2024
And just one follow-up question.
FBN’s @Grady_Trimble: “Just wanted to follow up on the student loan debt forgiveness.”
KJP: “Yeah.”
Trimble: “In the announcement, the undersecretary of education said, ‘we congratulate those borrowers on their due forgiveness.’ I'm just wondering why people who take out a loan… pic.twitter.com/9n31Fh9U3M
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 22, 2024
