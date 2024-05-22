What about me?

Today Chairman Joe announced that he is canceling $7.7 billion in student debt for 160,000 borrowers. NBC’s Peter Alexander posed a good question to White House press secretary KJP at the White House press briefing. “What is the White House’s message to those Americans who did not attend college, for a variety of reasons perhaps, including perhaps they didn’t want to take all the debt that went with it…”

REPORTER: What's the message to Americans who did not attend college or take on student loan debt? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: Too bad pic.twitter.com/XUpKCxiIPw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2024

Why doesn’t Chairman Joe grant all similarly situated American $35,000 in debt relief? KJP of course has no answer: “Literally…”

Karine Jean-Pierre gets a difficult question about student loans. "Why don't those individuals who didn't receive $35,000 in debt cancellation deserve a $35,000 check from other Americans for whatever means they would want to use it?" Listen to her attempt a reply 😂 pic.twitter.com/7snGH5PhjY — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 22, 2024

And just one follow-up question.

FBN’s @Grady_Trimble: “Just wanted to follow up on the student loan debt forgiveness.” KJP: “Yeah.” Trimble: “In the announcement, the undersecretary of education said, ‘we congratulate those borrowers on their due forgiveness.’ I'm just wondering why people who take out a loan… pic.twitter.com/9n31Fh9U3M — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 22, 2024

