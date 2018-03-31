Report: McCabe lied four times

According to Rep. Jim Jordan, the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility found that Andrew McCabe lied four to times to his superiors and investigators. The report containing these findings has not been made public, but Jordan reviewed it.

The first alleged lie was to James Comey in October 2016. At that time, Comey asked McCade how information about tension at the FBI/DOJ over an investigation of the Clinton Foundation ended up in the Wall Street Journal. Apparently, Comey says McCabe disavowed involvement in the leak, though he was its source. McCabe claims, though, that Comey was in the loop. His attorney says he has emails to prove it.

As I see it, neither McCade nor Comey is rolling in credibility.

The second alleged lie was to FBI investigators in May 2017. The other two were to the Office of the Inspector General a month or two later.

If the report of serial lying by McCabe is accurate then he has bigger problems than his sacking by Jeff Sessions. Criminal charges may well be in his future.

McCabe has already raised $500,000 via a fundraising page for his legal defense. Smart move.