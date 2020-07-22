Report: Patricia McCloskey’s gun was inoperable

Kim Gardner, the odious and incompetent St. Louis prosecutor, has filed charges against the McCloskeys, the couple that brandished firearms to deter a mob that had trespassed onto their property and, they say, threatened them. There are a number of problems with this prosecution. One is the Castle Doctrine which, in Missouri, apparently allows people to defend not only their homes but also their property.

Another problem is that the governor of Missouri has already said he likely will pardon the McCloskeys if they are convicted. A third problem is that Missouri’s attorney general has filed a brief in the case urging that the prosecution be dismissed.

Finally, there is a fundamental problem with the prosecution of Patricia McCloskey. The gun she held apparently was inoperable. Reportedly, the firing pin spring was in front of the firing pin, so that the gun could not be fired. The McCloskeys say they had rendered the gun inoperable when they used it as a prop during litigation. They didn’t want to bring a functioning gun into the courthouse.

What did Kim Gardner and her team do upon learning that the gun they seized couldn’t fire? Documents obtained by a local media outlet show that they had the gun assembled in the correct order. Then, they tested the gun and found that it worked.

In other words, they tampered with the evidence.

According to the local media outlet, in Missouri the gun crime with which Patricia McCloskey is charged requires that the weapon in question be “readily” capable of lethal use at the time in question. When she brandished her weapon to ward off the mob, it was not readily capable of being put to lethal use. It did not become capable of this until the prosecutor had gun experts reassemble the weapon.

Yet, Gardner’s office reportedly represented to the court that the gun was “readily capable of lethal use.”

This is the version of justice that George Soros seeks to spread nationwide by funding incompetent radical leftist prosecutors like Kim Gardner. You can oppose this effort by contributing to Gardner’s opponent, Mary Pat Carl, here.