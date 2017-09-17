The Awan case: Curiouser and curiouser

The curious case of the Awan family and its work for Democrats in the House of Representatives gets curiouser and curiouser. Daily Caller investigative reporter Luke Rosiak has broken story after story on the case. Former DNC chairman Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz lies (and lies) at the heart of the story. Last week Xavier Becerra entered from stage left. The Daily Caller has collected Rosiak’s stories here.

It has been difficult to keep up with the twists in the story as it has developed. Circa’s Sara Carter rightly frames it this way: “The Awan breach on Capitol Hill gets murkier and leads to more questions.” Carter puts the story in a brief narrative that brings it up to date. I recommend Carter’s summary to readers who have been trying to get it straight so far.