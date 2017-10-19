America’s Cultural Divide in One Sentence

The Los Angeles Times has an article today about the damage feminist attorney Lisa Bloom (Gloria Allred’s daughter) has inflicted upon herself by representing Harvey Weinstein until it became impossible to do so. Not necessary to read the whole thing, but in the middle there appears the most perfect sentence ever to convey the cultural divide in America:

Yet even as Bloom was still coming to terms with the events of the past month — she attended the post-Burning Man gathering L.A. Decompression over the weekend in an attempt to gain perspective — she seemed focused on some of the smaller details of what went wrong.

I’m going to get months of belly laughs out of this. (For starters, isn’t “Burning Man” a sexist title? Shouldn’t we have a “Smoldering Woman” festival?)