North Korean escapee soldier was severely malnourished

The world was transfixed by the dash of a North Korean soldier across the DMZ into South Korea. North Korean guards shot the escapee at least five times, but South Korean doctors performed three surgeries and managed to save his life.

In treating the North Korean, doctors discovered that he was malnourished and had a severe parasitic infection they hadn’t seen before except in medical textbooks. The tapeworms they found in the man hadn’t been seen in South Korea since the 1970s. Uncooked corn was in the soldier’s stomach.

These discoveries shocked South Korean, given that the soldier came from an elite military unit. If the regime can’t feed its best soldiers, it is probably in more trouble than we have assumed.

Would a malnourished army fight for the regime against South Koreans? If so, how effective would it be?

No wonder Kim Jong-Un is desperate to develop nuclear weapons.