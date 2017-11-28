Charles McCullough speaks

Paul wrote about Catherine Herridge’s interview with former Intelligence Community Inspector General Charles McCullough III here last night. Listening to McCullough discuss the events that thrust him into the Clinton email scandal, we are reminded of the seriousness of Hillary Clinton’s wrongdoing, of Barack Obama’s dishonesty, and of former DNi James Clapper’s political hackery.

Herridge’s interview with McCullough in the clip below is followed by Tucker Carlson’s discussion with Clinton apologist Richard Goodstein. Goodstein reminds us of the overflowing political hackery rolled out in the service of the fetid Clinton campaign.