On Pocahontas, Sarah Sanders Gets the Last Word

Earlier today, Paul wrote about Elizabeth Warren’s claim that President Trump’s referring to her as “Pocahontas” was a racial slur–a claim that I think is ridiculous, as I said when I added my two cents’ worth to Paul’s post. During today’s White House press briefing, several Democratic Party reporters tried to take up the cudgels on behalf of their party and Sen. “Fauxcahontas” Warren. Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded admirably. Here are the exchanges:

Q Sarah, at the event that the President just did with the Navajo Code Talkers, he referred to “Pocahontas” being in the Senate. Why did he feel the need to say something as offensive to many people while honoring the Navajo Code Talkers — these genuine, American heroes? MS. SANDERS: I think what most people find offensive is Senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career. Q But she said it was a racial slur. She said it was a racial slur. What is your response to that? MS. SANDERS: I think that’s a ridiculous response.

That should have put an end to it. But the Democratic Party reporters persisted:

Steven. Q If I could follow up with that, because the President was speaking at an event to honor members of the Greatest Generation — people who fought in World War II, who are in their eighties and nineties now. And the moment had many people online asking whether the President lacks decency. What’s your response to that notion?

I’m recalling all the times when reporters asked Barack Obama’s press secretaries to comment on whether President Obama lacked decency. Actually, I thought he did, but I never expected to hear it from the White House press corps.

MS. SANDERS: Look, I think the President certainly finds an extreme amount of value and respect for these individuals, which is why he brought them and invited them to come to the White House and spend time with them, recognizing them, and honoring them today. So I think he is constantly showing ways to honor those individuals, and he invited them here at the White House today to meet with them and to also remind everybody about what the historic role that they played many years ago. Kristen. Q Why is it appropriate for the President to use a racial slur in any context?

This is known technically as begging the question.

MS. SANDERS: I don’t believe that it is appropriate for him to make a racial slur or anybody else. Q Well, a lot of people feel as though this is a racial slur. So why is it appropriate for him to use that? MS. SANDERS: Like I said, I don’t think that it is, and I don’t think that was — certainly not the President’s intent. Q Sarah, does he see — MS. SANDERS: I think, like I said, I think the more offensive — the most offensive thing — Q Does he see political value in calling people out racially? MS. SANDERS: I’m sorry? Q Does he see political value in calling people out racially? Why use that (inaudible)?

Of course, President Trump didn’t call Warren out “racially,” he called her out as a liar. As Sanders explained:

MS. SANDERS: Look, I think that Senator Warren was very offensive when she lied about something specifically to advance her career. I don’t understand why no one is asking about that question and why that isn’t constantly covered.

The Democrats can whine all they want, but I think most people understand that Elizabeth Warren is a liar and a poseur who falsely claimed Indian heritage to jump on the affirmative action bandwagon. There are at least a couple of reasons why Democrats don’t want to acknowledge the real issue.