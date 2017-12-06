Is the Deep State Attempting a Coup?

That is a question I never thought I would need to ask. But, via InstaPundit, law professor Randy Barnett makes an alarming point:

Democrats’ #Resistance is creating a genuine constitutional crisis in which governmental power is not allowed by them to be peacefully transferred after a lawful election. The potential for escalation is very very dangerous. https://t.co/vPRjzbhwPI — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) December 6, 2017

Barnett was responding to this tweet:

.@CFPBDirector reverses policies at @CFPB, #Resistance forms “Dumbledore’s Army," uses text messages and encrypted apps to secretly communicate about government business https://t.co/7H0YgzdNl8 pic.twitter.com/LbVtAv82kz — Josh Blackman (@JoshMBlackman) December 6, 2017

Administrative employees are nominally subject to the control of those appointed by politicians who have won elections, but Democrats embedded in the federal bureaucracy have proclaimed themselves part of the “resistance” to President Trump, and are using their positions to undermine his administration. Bureaucrats thus frustrate the will of the voters. President Trump has been in office for nearly a year, and has yet to take control over the federal bureaucracy that nominally reports to him.

I agree with Professor Barnett that this is a constitutional crisis. The most powerful branch of today’s government is the Fourth: the permanent federal bureaucracy that is nowhere mentioned in the Constitution. The Trump administration can best be viewed, perhaps, as a struggle to the death between American voters and the federal employees who are paid to serve them.