Posted on December 22, 2017 by Scott Johnson in Obama administration

The deep malice of team Obama

Donald Trump’s victory over Hillary Clinton in the presidential election of 2016 has given us a temporary reprieve from the sophisticated and destructive operators of the Obama administration. Faithfully reflecting Obama, they combined malice, stupidity and self-regard in roughly equal measure in the discharge of their responsibilities. I offer recent comments from former members of the Obama administration as Exhibits A, B, and C.

Exhibit A: Former Obama senior advisor Dan Pfeiffer dreams of happier days ahead.

Exhibit B: Inspired by Pfeiffer, former Obama deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes shares his dreams of happier days.

Exhibit C: Former CIA Director John Brennan comments on President Trump’s threat to use foreign aid to advance the American national interest. I won’t even try to explain Brennan’s train of thought. I don’t understand it. I will only say that it seems to me both to channel Obama and to represent a pure case of projection.

