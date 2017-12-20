Christian Adams at PJ Media denounces the nomination of Chai Feldblum for another term as an EEOC commissioner. Christian writes:

Some Republicans, apparently including some inside the White House, think it’s fine to put an activist radical on the EEOC in order to get two more Republicans confirmed to the EEOC. But Feldblum is no ordinary radical. As one lawyer familiar with EEOC practice tells me, “she’s worth three Republicans” because of her radicalism and willingness to fight to transform notions of gender, family, and life.

I agree. I worked for the EEOC in the late 1970s and have followed it pretty closely since. Except for Clarence Thomas, Feldblum is the most consequential EEOC commissioner of the past 40 years.

The very fact that President Trump renominated her can be viewed as evidence of her will and her canniness. It’s astonishing that a radical LGBT activist and Obama nominee who faced fierce resistance the first two times she was before the Senate was (is?) on the verge of being confirmed with virtually no fuss now that the White House and Senate are controlled by Republicans.

Adams offers two explanations both of which ring true, though, even combined, they may fall short of a full accounting.

First, ideological illiteracy is to blame. Too many Beltway insiders are illiterate when it comes to the radicalism of the Left, and in this case the radicalism of Feldblum. They don’t understand the zealous creative destruction that animates activists like Feldblum. They think two Republicans beat one Democrat. Paper covers rock. They don’t understand that radicals like Feldblum are soldiers in the “fundamental transformation” that was part of the Obama age.

Spot on.

Second, too many Republicans are still afraid of what Chuck Schumer and National Public Radio think. They aren’t following the cues of their president. They don’t know how to fight.

Right again.

Adams hints at an additional explanation — “a backstory that hasn’t been fully reported.” My sense is that a move as off-the-charts as the Feldblum renomination doesn’t happen without behind-the-scenes connections and manipulation.