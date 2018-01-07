Lying For Money and Power

The Democrats are doing the same thing to Donald Trump that they did to Ronald Reagan–questioning his sanity, claiming he is senile and unstable, denying his fitness for office. There are two differences: the Democratic Party controls the press more monolithically today than it did durning the 1980s, and the Democrats hate Trump even more than they hated Reagan–something I never expected to see.

In this crazed historical moment, Ambassador Nikki Haley is, as usual, a voice of sanity. She responds to George Stephanopoulos’s faux concerns about the president. Notable quote: “Having been governor, now an ambassador, I’m always amazed at the lengths people will go to to lie for money and for power.”