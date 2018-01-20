Tweets of the Day

Many are critical of President Trump’s Twitter habit, often with cause. But I suspect that those who abhor Trump’s tweets don’t see many of them. Most are unexceptionable, and some are really good. Like this one, honoring today’s Women’s March, which I guess was a thing although we saw no sign of it where I live:

Beautiful weather all over our great country, a perfect day for all Women to March. Get out there now to celebrate the historic milestones and unprecedented economic success and wealth creation that has taken place over the last 12 months. Lowest female unemployment in 18 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2018

Well done, Mr. President! Trolling of the gentlest sort.

As I have said more than once, I am a fan of Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. Like the president, she takes no guff from anyone. Sanders is determined to lay responsibility for the Schumer Shutdown where it belongs. As we noted earlier today, she put out a strong statement condemning Schumer on behalf of the White House. On Twitter, we got this:

One year into the Trump presidency, Democrats can't shut down the booming Trump economy so they shut down the government instead. This is the behavior of obstructionist losers, not legislators. Do your job Democrats: fund our military and reopen our government #SchumerShutdown — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

And this. No holds barred:

I received this from a young infantryman serving in Afghanistan this morning. Sad that the men and women who have sacrificed so much are deprived of even the most basic connection to home bc Democrats are playing political games. #SchumerShutdown pic.twitter.com/jcUqU2crF1 — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 20, 2018

And, finally, this:

Nancy Pelosi is "very proud" Democrats shut the government down over illegal immigration and is taking Democrats out tonight to celebrate. Nice message to send to the brave men & women of our military and border patrol forced to work without pay during the #DemocraticShutdown https://t.co/438vcZvf3k — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 21, 2018

Give ’em Hell, Sarah!