Who’s Senile?

The Democrats are hysterically shrieking that President Trump lacks the mental capacity to be president, a claim that no one who saw his bravura performance a few days ago with Congressional leaders on immigration could possibly credit. But the Democrats have their own problem: their leaders are elderly, and seem to be fast losing their grip.

Exhibit A is Nancy Pelosi. Videos of Pelosi freezing and talking incoherently in public are legion. She hasn’t yet gotten to the point where she simply can’t function before the general public, the sad state to which John Conyers has declined. The Democrats forced Conyers out because he would have been the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee if the Democrats capture the House in November, and he would not have been competent to lead the impeachment charge against President Trump.

Pelosi may not be quite that bad, but she is bad enough. This is the most recent video of Pelosi trying to talk in public. It is sad if you have sympathy for those in their declining years:

Pelosi’s decline is part of a broader problem: the Democrats may count on youthful voters, but they are a party of the elderly. There is a reason why so many Democrats (like NBC) are ecstatic at the thought of an Oprah Winfrey presidential run in 2020: she will only be only 66 years old, and the Democrats are hard pressed to come up with another plausible candidate who can be counted on to be of sound mind in three years.