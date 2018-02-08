Voters Believe the House Intel Committee Memo

If this Rasmussen survey of likely voters is correct, the House Intelligence Committee’s memo and subsequent events have had an extraordinary impact in a short period of time:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s at least Somewhat Likely senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency, including 32% who think it’s Very Likely. Forty percent (40%) think it’s not likely these officials broke the law, with 25% who feel it’s Not At All Likely.

It is enough to make one wonder whether the Democrats’ over-the-top attacks on Nunes and the memo did more to call attention to the memo than to undermine it. Also, the memo doesn’t necessarily describe anything illegal. It seems that a lot of voters are assuming the worst about James Comey, Peter Strocz, Lisa Page, Loretta Lynch and the rest of the Obama administration’s rogues gallery.