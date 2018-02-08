Posted on February 8, 2018 by John Hinderaker in FBI, Russia investigation

Voters Believe the House Intel Committee Memo

If this Rasmussen survey of likely voters is correct, the House Intelligence Committee’s memo and subsequent events have had an extraordinary impact in a short period of time:

A new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 50% of Likely U.S. Voters believe it’s at least Somewhat Likely senior federal law enforcement officials broke the law in an effort to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidency, including 32% who think it’s Very Likely. Forty percent (40%) think it’s not likely these officials broke the law, with 25% who feel it’s Not At All Likely.

It is enough to make one wonder whether the Democrats’ over-the-top attacks on Nunes and the memo did more to call attention to the memo than to undermine it. Also, the memo doesn’t necessarily describe anything illegal. It seems that a lot of voters are assuming the worst about James Comey, Peter Strocz, Lisa Page, Loretta Lynch and the rest of the Obama administration’s rogues gallery.

