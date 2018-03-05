For Democrats, Deja Vu All Over Again

Sen. Orrin Hatch got into a heap of trouble a few days ago when he called the supporters of Obamacare “the stupidest, dumbass people I’ve ever met.” He has apologized, though a new poll suggests that a lot of Democrats actually agree with him.

At least that’s the takeaway from a new poll, out today from Civis Analytics, a new opinion survey firm started by some 2012 Obama campaign veterans. The top line of the poll, as reported by Vox, shows that if Democrats take control of the government in 2020, their top priority should be—fixing health care!

But wait—I thought Obamacare fixed health care! Why do it again? Maybe it was so much fun for Democrats they want to relive the experience, or maybe they’re caught in a “Groundhog Day” loop.

Another notable feature of this poll is how poorly both climate change and immigration fare: both are in the single digits. I guess all of Al Gore’s pantings aren’t having much effect even on Democrats, while Nancy Pelosi clearly needs to give more eight-hour pro-immigration speeches on the House floor.

Incidentally, worth noting how the results skew when all likely voters—not just Democrats—are reported. Here you see that health care, while still number 1, gets 31 percent instead of 45 percent, immigration ranks much higher, and gun control lower. I hope Democrats in 2020 run on gun control and immigration reform. Adding in more health care fixes (Obamacare 2!) would be a special bonus.