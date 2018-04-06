Ban Cutlery Now!

Sometimes news items come across the transom that require little analysis or commentary. Like this story out of London a few hours ago:

Five teenagers and one man have been stabbed in London within the space of 90 minutes amid a surge in knife and gun violence in the capital.

It was recently reported that London now has a higher murder rate than New York City. And I thought Britain had strict gun control? How can there be gun violence then?

So naturally:

How long until high school kids decide to demonize the American Knife Manufacturers Association? At the very least we must ban scary-looking assault knives.