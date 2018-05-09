Killing the worst deal ever (9)

On her FOX News show last night Laura Ingraham had a fantastic segment interviewing National Security Advisor John Bolton last night following President Trump’s speech announcing our withdrawal from the Iran deal. Laura played clips of Democrats denouncing the deal in 2015, of John Kerry explaining himself on MSNBC yesterday, of John Brennan fulminating, also on MSNBC, of Samantha Power peddling the Obama line on Twitter and more. Sense meets nonsense, baloney meets the grinder. What a great day.

Quotable quote: “It’s even more fun than being a FOX News commentator.”