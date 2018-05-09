Posted on May 9, 2018 by Scott Johnson in North Korea, Trump Foreign Policy

Leaving North Korea

President Trump likes to make the news himself via his Twitter feed, as he has done this morning (below). Secretary Pompeo has left North Korea with the three American prisoners held by the North Korean regime. Their detention was unjustified and represented a further source of grievance with the regime. Kim, for some reason, now seeks to make a good impression on the president of the United States.

With Mike Pompeo at the Department of State, James Mattis at the Department of Defense, and John Bolton at the National Security Council, we have a national security dream team. I am grateful. Whatever happens next, we won’t be fooled again.

