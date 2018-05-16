Tom Steyer: Trump Isn’t As Bad As Hitler…Yet

Democrats in Iowa, like Democrats everywhere, have gone around the bend. Last Thursday, Tom Steyer, a leftist hypocrite of epic proportions, headlined a town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A woman in the audience said that she couldn’t see any difference between President Trump and Adolf Hitler. Steyer suggested that a fine distinction might be drawn, but added that the urgency to impeach Trump–a nationwide campaign that Steyer is spearheading–derives from the risk that if permitted to remain in office, Trump may murder millions:

These people are crazy, obviously. But what to make of it? Reporting on primary wins by a few far-left Democrats, the Associated Press headlines, “Liberal tilt in some primaries a sign of Democratic fervor.” The AP hails those victories as “a sign of what even Republicans say is an enthusiasm edge for Democrats.”

Well, maybe. On the other hand, it might mean that deluded Democratic voters are selecting candidates who are too extreme to be elected in November. When candidates on the right like Todd Akin and Richard Mourdock won GOP primaries, did the AP think it was a harbinger of a Republican sweep in the fall? Not that I recall.

Rasmussen asks an interesting question: “Is Trump-Bashing Backfiring on the Democrats?”

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 43% of Likely U.S. Voters think there is too much Trump-bashing going on in the popular culture today. Thirty percent (30%) say there isn’t enough, while 21% feel the level of Trump-bashing is about right.

Those 30% who think there isn’t enough Trump-bashing in the press? They’re Democratic primary voters.

But only 23% say they are less likely to vote for a candidate who supports the president because of the current level of Trump-bashing. Thirty-six percent (36%) are more likely to vote for a pro-Trump candidate. Slightly more (38%) say the ongoing attacks on the president will have no impact on their vote.

That’s not enough to convince me that the Democrats’ insane Trump-hatred is backfiring. Daily attacks in the press and on television have to take a toll. And, I think, they have: a president with Trump’s impressive accomplishments through 16 months in office should, by rights, have higher approval ratings. That said, I find it hard to believe that a majority of voters in November will want to endorse a Democratic campaign based on blind hatred.