Trump makes headway in polls [Updated]

President Trump is sporting some of the best polling numbers of his presidency. His Real Clear Politics average is 43.5 percent approve and 52.9 disapprove. Moreover, the three polls taken at the very end of April have him minus three (Monmouth), minus nine (Economist/YouGov), and even (Rasmussen).

The Monmouth poll has Trump down 31-57 with voters in the 18-34 age group and basically even with voters over age-34. Trump’s unpopularity with millennials is also reflected in a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll that found nearly two of three young voters saying they do not like Trump. As we noted here, though, Democrats are losing support among millennials.

Late April saw President Trump welcome the president of France, during whose visit Trump seemed reasonably presidential. It also saw North Korea reach out the U.S. with talk of peace, denuclearization, and a summit with Trump. Couple these developments with the strong performance of our economy, and the president is no longer that far under polling water.

In our era of bad feeling, Trump’s current numbers aren’t so bad. However, given the strong state of the economy, it’s a bit discouraging to find Trump still under water at all.

Perhaps a few months lacking in the wrong kind of drama would do the trick. But how likely is it that we will experience a few such months?

JOHN adds: Then there’s this: Reuters Poll: Black Male Approval For Trump Doubles In One Week.