Team Mueller lawyer: “Viva le resistance”

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller found this gem in the Inspector General’s report released today. An FBI attorney who worked on Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation until February of this year sent a message to a colleague exclaiming, “Viva le [sic] Resistance.”

The lawyer wrote these words in response to another FBI attorney who asked him whether he was rethinking his commitment to the Trump administration (I take this to be an inquiry about whether he was thinking about leaving government now that Trump was in charge of it). The future Mueller attorney responded: “Hell no. Viva le resistance.”

The name of the Trump-resisting lawyer has not been revealed. However, Ross says he was the FBI’s “lead attorney on the investigation into Russian election interference” until being removed in February 2018 after his texts were made available to Mueller.

In another message, the attorney, who had worked on the Hillary Clinton email investigation confided, “I am so stressed about what I could have done differently.” Resisting Trump apparently was his means of atonement. Participating on Mueller’s team was his means of resisting.

When interviewed by the office of the inspector general, the lawyer claimed that his “personal political feelings or beliefs. . .in no way impacted” his work on the Russia investigations. He acknowledged, however, that his messages created the perception of anti-Trump bias.

“The perception”? The lawyer’s anti-Trump bias is manifest. It’s palpable. No reasonable person could believe it didn’t spill over into his work on the Mueller investigation.

Here’s a lawyer who is stressed out over not having done enough to thwart Trump while working on the investigation of Clinton. He declares his allegiance to the resistance. He gets a second chance to thwart Trump by taking a lead role in the Russia investigation.

And he wants the Inspector General to believe he acted entirely impartially while participating in the Mueller investigation? Please.

I believe this guy’s animosity towards Trump is only the tip of the iceberg among Mueller’s team of donors to Democrats. Unfortunately, other Trump-hating team members didn’t communicate their animosity of government email servers. But that doesn’t make them any less biased than Mr. Viva le Resistance.