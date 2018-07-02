Posted on July 2, 2018 by Scott Johnson in Barack Obama

Obama not going away

Our relative freedom from the sound of Obama’s voice should not mislead us into thinking he has retreated into postpresidential respectability. We know that’s not his way. In the New York Post column “The myth of Obama’s disappearance,” Paul Sperry documents in excruciating detail that he is still out there seeking fundamental transformation. He’s not going anywhere. He hasn’t changed his stripes. He means to put us back on the road he left us on. He reminds us that history does not trace an inevitable arc. It’s in our hands.

Share
Reddit
Email

Responses

Books to read from Power Line