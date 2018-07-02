The Liberal Crackup (2)

The grandees of liberalism was really be starting to sweat about how #TheResistance they helped to spawn is spinning out of control. No sooner do I note here yesterday that the New York Times is worried than I see the Washington Post has apparently received the same memo from the ghost of Robert Strauss:

Growing liberal agitation over a pivotal Supreme Court retirement and a simmering crisis about immigrant child separation have left Democratic leaders scrambling to keep the political outrage they’d counted on to fuel midterm election wins from becoming a liability for the party. Internal party debates have broken into public view over maintaining civility and the usefulness of liberal slogans like “abolish ICE,” which some Republicans have embraced to argue falsely that Democrats oppose immigration enforcement.

My only quibble here is with the modifier “falsely.” Prediction: There’s going to be a big fight on the 2020 Democratic Platform Committee over a proposal for a plank calling for the abolition of ICE. I predict further that compromise language will be adopted that allow all sides to claim “progress” toward their vaguely-expressed “goal,” just as the Democrats did in 1984 when it rejected Jesse Jackson’s demand for a plank openly endorsing racial “quotas” in hiring, and settled for “goals and timetables” instead.

Call it the “Melting ICE” plank. But be sure to stock up on plenty of popcorn.