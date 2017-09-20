Seth Leibsohn mulls congressional run

Two days ago, I wrote about Kyrsten Sinema who represents Arizona’s Ninth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s likely that Sinema will run for the Senate seeking either the seat now held by Jeff Flake or, if it opens up, the one held by John McCain.

If Sinema runs for the Senate, her House seat will be in play. The gossip mill in Arizona has it that our friend Seth Leibsohn may run for that seat.

Seth is co-host of the Seth and Chris show on 960 The Patriot in Phoenix. He’s a long time supporter of Power Line and we have had the pleasure of appearing on his show from time to time.

In addition to his radio work, Seth writes for “American Greatness.” He is also the co-founder of Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy and a Senior Fellow at the Claremont Institute. He was Vice President of Empower America and producer, co-host, and guest host for Bill Bennett’s nationally syndicated radio show.

Seth combines a formidable conservative intellect with an extraordinary ability to communicate in writing and on the air.

We will keep readers posted about Seth’s decision on whether to run for Congress. If he decides to run, we will do what we can to support his candidacy.