Dear Senator Feinstein

The Senate Judiciary Committee called on Judge Kavanaugh and accuser Christine Blasey Ford to disclose before Thursday’s hearing evidence related to Dr. Ford’s allegations dating back to their high school days more than 35 years ago. Senator Grassley has posted the committee’s letters requesting evidence here. Senator Grassley also released the original letter that Ford first sent to Senator Feinstein back in July. This is the letter that Feinstein kept under wraps for nearly six weeks, until last Thursday, for use as a late hit.

I post it below so that readers can take a look themselves. We know that Ford’s assertion that she sought medical treatment for the alleged incident is a crock. The first sentence of the second paragraph appears in a disparate typeface. I have seen no explanation for it.

Via Jordan Carney/The Hill.

