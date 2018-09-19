Drip…Keith…Drip…Ellison…Drip…Drip…

Keith Ellison is leading the race for Attorney General of Minnesota 41-36, according to the Star Tribune poll. But that lead isn’t anywhere near big enough, in my opinion. Revelations about Ellison keep coming out.

The latest comes from Karen Monahan, the second of the two women who have accused Ellison of domestic abuse. Monahan has released a medical record from the Park Nicollet Clinic, dated November 2017, that supports her allegation that Ellison abused her. Click to enlarge:

Monahan’s reference to “emotional and physical abuse” provides documentation of her story that would be admissible in court. It is hard to see on what basis any voter would think, based on the available evidence–including a transcript of a 911 call by an earlier Ellison girlfriend–that Ellison is not a domestic abuser.

The timing of all this is fraught, obviously. The Democrats are trying to block Judge Brett Kavanaugh from appointment to the Supreme Court, based on a patently false allegation of a non-criminal incident that supposedly happened 36 years ago, when Kavanaugh was a teenager. No Democrat has tried to reconcile opposition to Kavanaugh with support for the recidivist abuser Ellison.

Personally, I ascribe zero credibility to the “me too” movement. The whole thing appears to me to be a politically motivated farce. You can see this in the Star Tribune’s poll. Men don’t approve of Ellison, for any of a number of good reasons. Probably they don’t think a radical who applauds cop-killers should be attorney general. But how about women? Do Minnesota’s alleged “me too” feminists care that a former girlfriend had to call 911 on the violent Keith Ellison? Evidently not: Ellison leads among women by 16 points, 46-30.

I conclude that the “me too” movement–feminism in general, actually–is a joke.