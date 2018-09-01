Posted on September 1, 2018 by Steven Hayward

The Week in Pictures: Burning Man Edition

Now I am just sure that the Power Line readership overlaps considerably with the clientele for the Burning Man festival, which is under way right now. (I understand that the “man” is going to be burned tonight, unless a Title IX action is brought first.) Okay, just kidding. From all I can gather about Burning Man, I think I’d rather be stuck with Dan Rather in a broken elevator. These days, if you say “burning man” in Washington, people will assume you mean Donald Trump and his latest tweet about the Muller investigation.

Caption contest!

Headlines of the week:

Fake news! (Unless someone is selling bacon cigarettes and didn’t tell me.)

And finally. . .

