Posted on October 16, 2018 by Scott Johnson in 2018 Election, Hillary Clinton

Ms. Hillary arrives

The folks at the National Republican Senatorial Committee are having too much fun with the video of Hillary Clinton’s latest encounter with forces beyond her control as she arrives at a fundraiser for New Jersey sleazemeister Senator Bob Menendez. The metaphor is irresistible. NRSC Digital Director Jon Adams looses a zinger along with the video below. The soundtrack borrows from the theme of the Larry David/HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. Larry and HBO will no doubt be protesting the inhumanity of the thing any second now.

Responses

