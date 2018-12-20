I have thought that Defense Secretary James Mattis is part of a national security dream team in the Trump administration. I therefore view his departure from the administration, whether voluntary or not, as an unhappy development. Attention must be paid.

Secretary Mattis’s letter of resignation (embedded below) makes the departure a particularly unhappy development. The letter is shockingly blunt in its criticism of President Trump, although the criticism resides in what is said between the lines. One doesn’t need a lesson in the art of esoteric writing to read between these lines; even an obtuse observer can do it. Anyone who respects Secretary Mattis, as I do, is bound to take his critique seriously and be concerned by it.

Secretary Mattis Resignatio… by on Scribd