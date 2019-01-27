(Let’s hear it for) Pompeo at the UN

Secretary Pompeo is executing a Trumpian foreign policy that supports American interests and favors freedom. He’s the best secretary of state we have had since George Shultz. Yesterday morning he spoke at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on events in Venezuela. The State Department has posted video of his remarks (I have embedded the video below via C-SPAN) as well as the text posted here.

“Now, it is time for every other nation to pick a side. Either you stand with the forces of freedom, or you’re in league with Maduro and his mayhem,” Pompeo told the Security Council. He asked countries to recognize the National Assembly as Venezuela’s leader.

Pompeo called out China, Russia, Syria, Iran and Cuba — especially Cuba — by name for their nefarious role in Venezuela. The Wall Street Journal has more here (and here via Outline). Former Reagan administration Assistant Secretary of State Elliott Abrams is on the case is our new special enjoy for Venezuela. Bravo.