AOC: Amazon online customer

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines last week as an opponent of Amazon. She desired Amazon to take their 25,000 headquarters jobs and shove them — shove them somewhere other than New York. She proclaimed victory when Amazon announced it would do so. ‘Twas a famous victory, with a footnote:

Apparently AOC stands for Amazon Online Customer. Before freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez celebrated scaring away the online retail giant, she spent thousands on the site. The democratic socialist’s campaign spent nearly $9,000 on Amazon last year over a six month period — including nearly $300 in chalk…. Federal Election Commission finance records show Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign used Amazon’s services at least 68 times between April and October last year. The charges range from a few dollars for “supplies” to $924 for “used chrome books for staff & volunteer use.”… Ocasio-Cortez’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

She obviously didn’t know anything about it. It was just one of those things.

The New York Daily News article comes complete with a photo “with a Times Square billboard blasting the pol.”