Thirty years ago, when the Soviet Union collapsed, I never imagined that a generation later socialism would be a threat to the United States. But bad ideas are, apparently, hard to kill–even when those bad ideas kill hundreds of millions.

Roger Simon says we should take socialism seriously, and I believe he is right. Roger locates the socialist virus in our educational system, and I think he is right about that, too. I would go farther and finger the teachers’ unions as the number one force for evil in this regard (and others).

Socialism is said to be popular among the young, which is consistent with the fact that history is pretty much untaught these days, and the most salient events of modern history seem to have gone down the media memory hole. The truth is that the ash heap of history is littered with socialist disasters. Some, like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, and who knows how many other Democrats, want to lead us down that failed path. Michael Ramirez comments eloquently. Click to enlarge: