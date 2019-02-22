Withdrawing from Syria

In the current Mosaic podcast (introduced here), the Hudson Institute’s Michael Doran supports the withdrawal of American troops from their stations in Syria. In his January essay for Mosaic, Doran defended the White House’s strategy in Syria based on a prudent assessment of geopolitical realities.

Weighing the pros and cons, Doran forcefully makes the case that, if the United States is to succeed in advancing its interests and elevating its allies in the Middle East, the current strategy (assuming it is a strategy) is the only one worth pursuing. With interviewer Jonathan Silver pressing him on key points, Doran makes the case better than I have heard anyone in the White House make it. I found this podcast to be highly educational and well worth the time.