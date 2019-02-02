Yester ghoul And today

Do you remember the famous “butcher” cover that briefly adorned the Beatles’ American album Yesterday And Today? I think it eloquently conveyed the Beatles’ protest against Capitol Records. They saw Capitol butchering their carefully constructed British albums to maximize product and they were not happy about it. Capitol’s butchery resulted in the Yesterday and Today album.

One of our Virginia readers has drawn on the original Yesterday And Today cover to offer a protest of his own. Like the Beatles’ original cover, it is of questionable taste. However, I was with the Beatles then and I’m with our reader now. “The cover shows Governor Northam,” he explains, as well as “Governor Cuomo, Delegate Dawn Adams (who claims to have been unfamiliar with the terms of the bill she co-sponsored) and Delegate Kathy Tran.”