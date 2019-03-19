Kamala Harris refused to investigate donor

Yahoo News reports that when she was the attorney general of California, Kamala Harris declined to investigate Herbalife, the nutritional supplement company that has been accused of fraudulent marketing practices. In 2015, prosecutors in the San Diego office of the California attorney general sent Harris a lengthy, detailed memorandum urging such an investigation. However, Harris did not initiate one.

Other states did. So did the Federal Trade Commission. It obtained a $200 million settlement from Herbalife. Illinois obtained a settlement too. But California remained on the sidelines, notwithstanding the recommendation of the San Diego prosecutors in a memo described as “meticulous.”

According to Yahoo News, Harris never explained her decision not to investigate Herbalife. The explanation may lie in two facts.

First, three weeks after the San Diego letter was sent, Harris received the first of three donations to her campaign for the U.S. Senate from Heather Podesta, the Washington lobbyist whose ex-husband Tony’s firm, then called the Podesta Group, had worked for Herbalife since 2013. Heather Podesta’s own lobbying firm, Heather Podesta and Partners, would soon be hired by Herbalife.

Second, Harris’ husband, Douglas Emhoff, was employed by a law firm that was representing Herbalife at the time.

The left has already questioned Harris’ claim to be a “progressive prosecutor,” complaining that some of her criminal law policies and practices were actually regressive. The Herbalife case threatens to blow her “progressive” cred out of the water.

As one left-leaning source admonishes:

Democrats should take our partisan blinders off for stuff like this and replace “Kamala Harris” with “Attorney General of California.” Primary season gets us wrapped up so much in personality and the hope that we will find a new political savior that we become somewhat blinded to the immense power these people have wielded and are campaigning to wield. This report based on verified documents makes the former California attorney general look untrustworthy. Period.

True. If Harris makes any headway, perhaps President Trump will call her “corrupt Kamala.”