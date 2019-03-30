Trump would rather be right than presidential

This week, at a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, President Trump called bullsh*t on the Democrats. Literally. He told the crowd that the Democrats must now decide whether “they will continue defrauding the public with ridiculous bullsh*t.”

This was, I think, a first. To my knowledge, no president has ever used that obscenity in a speech to describe the opposition’s position, or for any other purpose.

Another norm falls by the wayside.

On the other hand, Trump’s description is fair. From the beginning, the Democrats claim that Trump colluded with Russia has been ridiculous bullsh*t. All along, the Democrats have been defrauding the public in a shameless attempt to delegitimize the president and, if possible, have him removed from office.

It wasn’t presidential for Trump to speak as he did, but Trump was right. He’s also right to be really pissed off.

