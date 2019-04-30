Reading this gossipy article in Politico about supply-side economists Art Laffer, Larry Kuklow, and Stephen Moore is a long slog. However, it does contain a nugget near the end.

Moore recalls how, during the 2016 presidential campaign, his group would meet with Republican candidates to offer “tutorials” on economics. But that’s not how the session with John Kasich went. According to Moore:

We were all sitting there, and he would talk for an hour. We’re like, ‘No, we’re supposed to be talking to you,’ and he’s talking to us.

Moore aptly calls the episode “classic John Kasich.”