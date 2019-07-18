Mexicans favor deporting illegal immigrants. Are they racist?

A recent survey by Washington Post/Reforma of Mexican adults finds that they are deeply frustrated with the immigrants who have swarmed into their country from Central America. More than 60 percent of those surveyed consider the illegal immigrants a burden on their country because they take jobs and benefits that should belong to Mexicans.

55 percent say they favor deporting illegal immigrants to their country of origin. 33 percent favor giving them temporary residency. Only 7 percent want to give them permanent residency. (The remainder expressed no opinion).

The existence of this anti-illegal immigration sentiment is manifest from policies adopted in the areas most heavily impacted by the wave of those fleeing nations to the south. Last week, the governors of three Northern Mexican states signed a document saying they could not accept any more immigrants.

Does this mean that a majority of Mexicans are racist? Of course not. Mexicans and the illegal immigrants they wish to expel are of the same race.

The poll results mean that most Mexicans realize that large-scale illegal immigration is bad for the host nation, and that a country with open borders risks no longer being a country.

Until recently, most Democrats and Democratic politicians understood this. They weren’t racists, either. They were simply “hinged.” Now they are unhinged.