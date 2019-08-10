Grand strategy in WWII

The Hoover Institution’s Peter Robinson convened an all-star panel of historians to discuss something like the grand strategy of the allies in World War II. Included on the panel ore Stalin biographer Stephen Kotkin, Roosevelt expert David Kennedy, and Churchill biographer Andrew Roberts. This is an exhilarating discussion from beginning to end. Having now taken it in its entirety, I recommend it for the sheer pleasure of the thing — although it is certainly pertinent to current events, as comes through especially in the last ten minutes or so of the discussion.

Hoover has posted the video as an episode of Peter’s Uncommon Knowledge series along with an introduction here.