Green Weenies All Around

I really don’t want to pick on poor Greta Thunberg, who has a miserable life ahead of her, but this story from the South China Morning Post is just too irresistable:
Cool response in China for Greta Thunberg’s global warming speech at UN’s Climate Action Summit
China’s online community was largely unmoved by 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg’s emotional message to the UN’s Climate Action Summit in New York this week.
Thunberg, a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize [wait—I was only joking about this idea the other day!], criticised world leaders for failing to take action on climate change. “How dare you? You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words,” she said at the UN meeting on Monday. . .
“She is a poor girl kidnapped by the thought of white leftists and she herself doesn’t know that,” wrote one user on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like microblogging platform.