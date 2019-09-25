Green Weenies All Around

“What this girl is doing is just talking the talk. She started to go on strike at age 14. How much knowledge does she have? Without much knowledge in her mind, how can she propose solutions to deal with environmental problems? I think this little sister’s problem is that she studied too little and thought too much,” another user said.

Maybe we should grant some tariff relief to China just for this.

Meanwhile, our Climate Hypocrite of the Day Award (which falls below a Green Weenie) goes to. . . Harrison Ford!

Chaser: I think Ford actually has way more than one house, but it is certain he has more than one plane!

Car Force One: Harrison Ford’s Car and Aircraft Collection Harrison Ford’s successful and lucrative career have given him the opportunity to pursue his passions outside of acting: cars, motorcycles, and airplanes. . .

The gallery that follows shows Ford’s seven prop planes (I believe he also has a jet or two) and his helicopter. Then there are the gas-guzzling classic cars. . .

And finally, in the “Is There Anything Climate Change Can’t Do?” file:

Theft of French President Emmanuel Macron’s portrait justified by climate change, judge rules Two climate crisis protesters who removed Emmanuel Macron’s portrait from an official building in France were justified in doing so because of the severity of the environmental emergency, a judge has said.