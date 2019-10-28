A Better Obituary, and a Useful Reminder

The London Times is a liberal and virulently anti-Trump newspaper. But its obituary of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi stands in sharp contrast to the ridiculous product of the Washington Post, which we and pretty much everyone else have ridiculed. The London Times obituary is a good reminder of how evil al-Baghdadi was. It begins:

The catalogue of car bombs, shooting and suicide attacks wreaked over recent years in the name of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis) includes the Bataclan theatre massacre in Paris, the shooting of 38 western tourists on a beach in Tunisia, the blowing up of a Russian airliner over Sinai and the Easter Day bombings in Sri Lanka this year in which 259 people died — not to mention dozens of attacks across the Middle East, many of which killed scores of people although they often received scant attention in the West.

In Britain Isis is thought to have been responsible for the attack in March 2017 when a car mowed down people on Westminster Bridge before its driver stabbed to death a police officer outside the Palace of Westminster; a suicide bombing at the end of Ariana Grande’s concert at Manchester Arena in May 2017 in which 22 people were killed; and a van being driven into crowds on London Bridge in June 2017 after which three men emerged and stabbed people in nearby bars and restaurants.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was the founder and inspiration of Isis, and he directed or claimed responsibility for most of the recent massacres that have brought the scourge of terrorism to the heart of western Europe. It is estimated that his victims have numbered more than 8,300 since the group started its murderous campaign in 2013.