Poll Predicts Tory Sweep

The London Times headlines: “MRP election poll: Boris Johnson heads for big majority.”

Boris Johnson is on course for a comfortable majority, according to a polling model that accurately predicted the election outcome two years ago. The Conservatives would win 359 seats, Labour 211, the SNP 43 and the Liberal Democrats 13 if the election were held today, according to a seat-by-seat analysis based on current polling by YouGov for The Times. That result would give Mr Johnson a majority of 68 as he made gains at Labour’s expense, particularly in the Midlands and north of England. Labour would suffer its second-worst postwar defeat, with Jeremy Corbyn’s total two above Michael Foot’s in 1983.

Such a drubbing for Labour would be well-deserved, of course. A key factor is Nigel Farage’s decision to withdraw his Brexit Party from the race and back the Conservatives. This is the map as predicted by the Times poll; in a reversal of US colors, Labour is red and the Tories are blue:

I don’t think it is overly dramatic to say that the future of democracy in the U.K. is at stake in this election. If the Tories win, Brexit will move ahead, carrying out the will of the voters. If the Conservatives can’t mount a majority, the other parties–Labour is Remainist, notwithstanding Jeremy Corbyn’s absurd pretense of neutrality–will block Brexit on behalf of the British equivalent of the Swamp.

Brexit is the decisive issue, but the Labour Party’s anti-Semitism under Corbyn has also come to the fore. Here, a BBC reporter asks Corbyn–four times–whether he is willing to apologize for the many anti-Semitic incidents that have marred Labour in recent years. Corbyn’s answer is No.

Can you imagine anyone in the American press questioning a Democratic politician that fashion? No, neither can I.

All else aside, Britain’s sovereignty is at stake in this election. Let’s hope the Times poll proves prophetic.