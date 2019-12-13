Posted on December 13, 2019 by Scott Johnson in Brexit

A working-class revolt

The editors of Spiked (or spiked, or sp!ked) have distinguished themselves as intense advocates of Brexit in the populist vein. They convened to record a podcast in the immediate aftermath of yesterday’s earth-shattering electoral kaboom. Among the questions they address are how Labour will ever recover from this remarkable defeat, whether the Tories can really become a blue-collar party, and what happens now? Brendan O’Neill, Tom Slater and Fraser Myers provide their hot takes (below, about 17 minutes).

