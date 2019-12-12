The Best Commentary You Will See on the British Election [Updated]

Election results are still coming in, but it is clear that Britain’s Conservatives have won a great victory, enough to give them a working majority in the House of Commons that will will allow them to proceed, at long last, with Brexit. Late this afternoon, after exit polls indicated a Tory victory, two of my policy fellows at Center of the American Experiment sat down to discuss the election and its significance.

John Phelan is an economist from Sheffield, by way of London, a brilliant guy with an advanced degree from the London School of Economics. He answers the questions, which are asked by Isaac Orr, our environmental and energy policy expert. And also a former stand-up comic, but that was a long time ago. I think John Phelan’s commentary on today’s election, and its significance, is as interesting as you will see anywhere:

Let’s hope that today’s election foreshadows what will happen in the U.S. next year.

UPDATE: In the wake of today’s electoral disaster, Jeremy Corbyn just announced that he is resigning as leader of the Labour Party. More good news!