Soleimani fallout

As Scott noted in a post below, Iran retaliated yesterday for the killing of Gen. Soleimani by

firing 15 ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases housing U.S. forces. It appears that there were no American casualties.

However, there were plenty of Soleimani-related casualties in Iran. The Washington Post reports that 56 people died, and more than two hundred were injured, due to a stampede at a funeral procession for the departed general.

How many virgins does one get for dying in a funeral procession for a terrorist mastermind?

Why was it that no Americans died as a result of Iran’s ballistic missile attack? Perhaps it was just luck.

However, according to CNN, “there is a growing belief among some Trump administration officials that Iran’s missiles intentionally missed areas populated by Americans.” These officials are suggesting that Iran chose to send a message rather than take action significant enough to provoke a substantial U.S. response.

They also note that Iranian missiles also landed close to the US consulate in Erbil, but didn’t target the consulate itself. “We could have done it and we didn’t do it,” is the message Iranians appeared to be sending, a State Department official said.

This strikes me as a very plausible interpretation of yesterday’s attacks. Even if correct, it doesn’t guarantee that Iran is finished retaliating. But so far the news is good.

Unless you were trampled in that funeral procession.