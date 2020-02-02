Terror Attack In London…Despite Diversity

Earlier today, a man described by authorities as an Islamic terrorist stabbed three people in Streatham, a part of south London. He stole a knife from a store and immediately began stabbing people with it; one was injured critically. Police arrived within a few minutes and shot him. (One thing about the London police, they aren’t shy about saving taxpayers the money involved in trial and incarceration.) The terrorist, like the London Bridge attacker of a couple of months ago, was wearing a “suicide belt” that presumably was a fake.

The London Times reports here, the Sun here. The Sun quotes various witnesses and politicians. This is the one I want to take note of:

Co-leader of the Green Party, Jonathan Bartley, 48, who heard the gunshots, told Sun Online: “I am absolutely shocked and devastated. “I am in disbelief that this could happen in Streatham. This is one of the most diverse, inclusive and tolerant communities in London.”

The idea that diversity and inclusivity are somehow antidotes to extremism is one that apparently will never die. The girls of Rotherham might have been able to explain, but no one asked them to comment.